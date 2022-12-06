Former Gainesville daycare worker sentenced to 120 years for producing child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville daycare worker has been convicted and sentenced on four counts of producing child pornography.

Trevor Hruby was sentenced to 120 years in prison after prosecutors say he sexually victimized and photographed numerous children under his supervision while he was working at a daycare. Two of the victims were just 3 years old according to police.

Hruby worked at “A Child’s Dream” and was arrested in September of last year.

Gainesville police detectives say he also advertised babysitting services online.

