Former Gainesville daycare worker sentenced to 120 years for producing child porn

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville daycare worker has been convicted and sentenced on four counts of producing child pornography.

Trevor Hruby was sentenced to 120 years in prison after prosecutors say he sexually victimized and photographed numerous children under his supervision while he was working at a daycare. Two of the victims were just 3 years old according to police.

Hruby worked at “A Child’s Dream” and was arrested in September of last year.

RELATED: GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children

Gainesville police detectives say he also advertised babysitting services online.

