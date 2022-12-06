Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for Thelma A. Boltin Center. on Tuesday.

The Thelma Boltin Center is located at 516 NE 2nd Ave.

The property is owned by the city of Gainesville.

The building had suffered a roof collapse and demolition was recommended as the most cost effective option.

This was after three inspections were preformed by Sputo and Lammert Engineering LLC.

They will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

