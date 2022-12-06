Gator gymnastics team holds Hype Meet prior to 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For years, the gymnastics team at UF has brought excitement and championships to Gainesville. The Gators gave fans a preview of what’s to come by holding an intra squad Hype Meet on Monday to get fans fired up for the 2023 season. Florida gets the season rolling on Jan. 6 in a quad meet vs. Ball State, West Virginia, and Lindenwood.

Reigning NCAA all around champion Trinity Thomas is among five fifth-year gymnasts who came back to the squad for their final season of eligibility. The Gators are coming off a sweep of the SEC regular season and postseason titles and a runner-up finish at the NCAA championships. Florida is driven by the result and aims to finish one spot higher.

“We’re only as strong as our weakest link,” said head coach Jenny Rowland. “So everybody putting forth each day to the best of their abilities is actualy going to motivate and push everybody else on the team to be a little bit better.”

Fifth-year gymnast Leah Clapper was glad to see a spirited turnout for the meet.

“It blows me away every time we step out on the floor how much people care about us and support us and encourage us,” said Clapper. “So it just feels amazing.”

