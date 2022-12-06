Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under man’s garage

A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish...
A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish County, Washington, property.(U.S. District Court)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Washington who had firearms and explosives hidden in an underground bunker beneath his home was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, 42-year-old James Welsey Bowden was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun during a fight at his house.

Deputies who responded to the complaint of the fight found what they described as a “laboratory with various chemicals and equipment consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives” in the garage.

According to officials, when deputies had cleared the area of explosives, they discovered a detachable panel on the garage floor that led to an underground bunker where they found weapons, ammo, grenades, silencers, armor and other supplies.

The DOJ said two of the firearms were modified to fire as fully automatic machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez stated during the sentencing hearing that Bowden’s drug addiction probably contributed significantly to his illegal behavior.

Before this occurrence, Bowden was prohibited from owning any guns after being found guilty of two felonies in 1998.

Bowden entered a guilty plea to the possession of a handgun, machine gun, and destructive device charges in May.

A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his...
A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his house's garage.(U.S. District Court)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Surge of respiratory illnesses triggers call for federal aid
Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home
Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home
Investigators searched the home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s and 1990s.
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Facebook’s rules reportedly didn’t seem to apply to some VIP users while others faced reviews...
Meta oversight board urges changes to VIP moderation system