HOMETOWN HERO: Rhonda Wilson is inspiring the next generation of performers in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There are so many kids that just need somebody to believe in something they do,” said Rhonda Wilson who founded the Star Center theatre in 2000.

Her goal is to make musical theater accessible to all, “There was nothing in this community that involved all children being able to have access to arts education, classes, performance opportunities.”

Throughout the year Star Center puts on productions for children and adults.

Through these rehearsals, students learn acting, music, and dance skills taught by various artists.

“It’s helped me branch into all types of things,” said 9th grader, Courtney Heinis. “There are different types of things I’ve done tech, costuming, a little bit of choreographing but most of all I’ve done is acting and it really makes me happy me happy.”

Whether a student is in elementary, middle, or high school, they all agree Wilson is a special teacher and more importantly an impactful leader.

“She has helped me get through my fears on stage, project my voice, in singing and speaking,” said 5th grader, Laila Stanley. =

“She teaches me a lot about what I know,” said 8th grader, Aaiden Cotton. “You know kind of coaches me. She’s the person here that keeps everyone pushing to never step down or give up. Keep moving don’t stop”

Wilson has also been teaching theater and arts education in the school system for 16 years.

She is currently at Caring and Sharing Learning School.

So whether it is in the classroom or the rehearsal stage, Wilson will believe in all students that cross her path. “Whether all these kids become performers, I don’t think they will, but they are told that they can do something they can be successful and they can finish a project,” said Wilson.

The next show the Star Center will perform is Disney Descendants in January at the Philips Center.

