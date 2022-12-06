Husband prevents wife from choking their 1-year-old with blanket, authorities say

Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her...
Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Amy Dick after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around her child’s neck.(Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a woman is facing charges for an assault involving her own baby.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck early Monday morning inside their home.

According to WXIX, the child’s father walked into the living room and heard his son “gurgling” as the boy struggled to breathe. The 1-year-old was reportedly turning red and foaming at the mouth as Dick pulled the blanket tighter.

Authorities said the boy’s father had to pry his young son away from his wife. After freeing his son, Dick reportedly punched her husband in the face.

The sheriff’s office reports the child’s father yelled for his other kids to help, and they managed to get the 1-year-old out of the living room. The blanket was then removed from the boy’s neck.

When deputies arrived at the home, Dick admitted she tied the blanket around her child’s neck, but she claimed she did not know why she did it, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the child never lost consciousness and only had minor injuries to his neck.

The sheriff’s office said Dick has a history of mental illness. She is facing charges of endangering children, assault and domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

FILE - A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
Judge sets dates for legal challenges to Gainesville’s ban on single-family zoning
Former Gainesville daycare worker sentenced to 120 years for producing child porn
Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire.
Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for residents in Marion County - clipped version