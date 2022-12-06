Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite shared responsibility between property ownership and upkeep, Lake City council members say they want no part in more potential responsibility for the Richardson Community Center.

At Monday’s Lake City City Council meeting, one agenda item addressed a letter from Columbia County Commissioner Robby Hollingsworth to the council about their “intent for the future of the Richardson Community Center.” Interim City Manager Paul Dyal explained what he thought commissioners want from the council.

“The letter was just asking, in my opinion, if we still support Richardson,” said Dyal.

Support for the center has come into question after the county fired three Recreation Department workers. In October, the county changed the center’s advisory board so that less responsibility was put on county employees. Resident Sylvester Warren questioned the county commission’s motives by reaching out to the council.

“The county voted to continue to keep Richardson. Richardson is budgeted in their budget and they told us at the end of their county meeting it’s over, it’s over,” said Warren.

In the letter and at previous meetings, Hollingsworth addressed two new council members, Chevella Young and Ricky Jernigan, potentially being interested in re-establishing the city’s care for the center. Young, who was one of the employees fired while working at the center, says it’s the county’s responsibility.

“It’s their baby and however they rock it and cradle it’s in their hands,” said Young.

Jernigan’s opinion was similar to that of his colleague.

“I think that facility is running good, they’ve got good people over there. So let them do just that,” said Jernigan.

No motion was made by the council to send a letter in response to the county commission. Mayor Stephen Witt claimed the council may hold a workshop in the new year to better determine the city’s commitment to the community center.

