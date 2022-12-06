Man went on a crime spree in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies.
Deputies say 21-year-old Monte Ellis went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak.
In 1 of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at gunpoint from an Auto Parts store clerk yesterday, leaving behind his underage accomplice, who tried to run but was caught a few blocks away.
Sheriff’s officials say Ellis also tried to steal another vehicle at gunpoint from a store on US Highway 90, but left when the victim ran into the store.
