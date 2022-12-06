Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday.

Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory.

This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone.

They would build on an approximate 21.14 acre parcel of land.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

