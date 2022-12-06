Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday.
Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory.
This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone.
TRENDING: Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries
They would build on an approximate 21.14 acre parcel of land.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.