Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home
Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at a home in Silver Springs Shores.

Deputies say it happened at a home on Palm Road near Maricamp and Oak Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: Residents help family after fire destroys their home

Forensic vans and deputies are on scene and yellow crime scene tape surrounds the house.

Detectives say it appears it was a drive-by shooting.

No one was hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

HOMETOWN HERO: Gainesville woman is inspiring the next generation of performers.
HOMETOWN HERO: Rhonda Wilson is inspiring the next generation of performers in Gainesville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Crash in Columbia County left one person dead after the car crashed into a large tree
HOMETOWN HERO: Gainesville woman is inspiring the next generation of performers.
HOMETOWN HERO: Gainesville woman is inspiring the next generation of performers.