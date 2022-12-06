Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a Silver Springs Shores home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at a home in Silver Springs Shores.

Deputies say it happened at a home on Palm Road near Maricamp and Oak Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Forensic vans and deputies are on scene and yellow crime scene tape surrounds the house.

Detectives say it appears it was a drive-by shooting.

No one was hurt.

