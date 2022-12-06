Newberry High School cheerleading team qualified for a national competition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida cheerleading squad has qualified for a national competition.

After competing in Tampa over the weekend, the Newberry High School cheerleading team has qualified for the National Universal Cheerleaders Association competition.

It will happen at the ESPN World of Sports Complex at Disney in February.

