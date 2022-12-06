Newberry High School’s cheer team gets invite to national competition

Newberry High School's Cheer Team performs
Newberry High School's Cheer Team performs(WCJB)
By Bert Charan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry High School will be one of at least two local schools competing nationally in the cheerleading competition after successfully competing this past weekend in Tampa. The team received an invite to next year’s national competition.

These days there’s much to cheer about at Newberry High School. It’s on the grounds of Newberry High School where the cheerleading team practiced to win the semi-finals in Tampa last weekend. They will be competing in the nationals at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney Orlando.

The competition will take place in February of next year.

“They’re coming from all across the country, and it’s a super huge, big competition and we see so many teams out there,” said Emilee Loyd, Cheerleaders Coach Newberry H.S.

It’s not a one off, this is their 7th invite since 2015. They landed second place nationally last year.

“We received a bid to nationals, I think our first bid was back in 2015, and we’ve gotten a bid every year since, and were so honored and grateful to have that.”, said Loyd.

One cheerleader says talent is one thing, but their hard work is paying off.

“We have about, its 4 days a week, 2 hours and then on Saturdays, it’s probably 3-4 hours per day”, said Carissa Ellison of the Newberry Cheer Team.

The team will have to go through three rounds to win it all: prelims, semi-finals and then the finals. They hope to best last year’s second place finish. Oak Hill was the other local school that received a national invite.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Sunrise Elementary School deals with tragic loss of student killed in ATV accident
The 10-year-old boy was riding an ATV in a popular spot when it toppled and fell on him
Sunrise Elementary School deals with tragic loss of student killed in ATV accident
Judge sets dates for legal challenges to Gainesville’s ban on single-family zoning
Former Gainesville daycare worker sentenced to 120 years for producing child porn