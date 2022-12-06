Newberry High School’s cheer team gets invite to national competition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Newberry High School will be one of at least two local schools competing nationally in the cheerleading competition after successfully competing this past weekend in Tampa. The team received an invite to next year’s national competition.

These days there’s much to cheer about at Newberry High School. It’s on the grounds of Newberry High School where the cheerleading team practiced to win the semi-finals in Tampa last weekend. They will be competing in the nationals at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney Orlando.

The competition will take place in February of next year.

“They’re coming from all across the country, and it’s a super huge, big competition and we see so many teams out there,” said Emilee Loyd, Cheerleaders Coach Newberry H.S.

It’s not a one off, this is their 7th invite since 2015. They landed second place nationally last year.

“We received a bid to nationals, I think our first bid was back in 2015, and we’ve gotten a bid every year since, and were so honored and grateful to have that.”, said Loyd.

One cheerleader says talent is one thing, but their hard work is paying off.

“We have about, its 4 days a week, 2 hours and then on Saturdays, it’s probably 3-4 hours per day”, said Carissa Ellison of the Newberry Cheer Team.

The team will have to go through three rounds to win it all: prelims, semi-finals and then the finals. They hope to best last year’s second place finish. Oak Hill was the other local school that received a national invite.

