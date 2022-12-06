Phone hearings to be held for two cases filed against Gainesville over new single family zoning ban

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge will hold phone hearings on Tuesday over two cases filed against the city of Gainesville over the new ban on single family zoning.

This meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has filed to have this hearing.

DEO officials are responsible for affordable housing and say this would be hurt by the city’s ban.

Commissioners voted 4 to 3 in October to approve the ban, even after receiving extensive opposition from residents, the DEO, and Alachua County.

