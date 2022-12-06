Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute

Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire. (Source: WPBF, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By WPBF staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities said tensions between elderly residents in Stuart, Florida, eventually led to fatal gunfire.

It all started over an open laundry room door, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says 75-year-old Hugh Hootman told detectives his downstairs neighbor, 81-year-old Henry Wallace, recently yelled at Hootman’s wife for leaving the shared laundry room door open, and when he saw Wallace at the mailbox Saturday, Hootman told Wallace he needed to apologize.

Hootman told detectives that when Wallace tried to push past him without apologizing, he lost his temper, pulled out his gun and shot Wallace several times.

When Henry Wallace’s wife, Ginger Wallace, ran outside yelling, Hootman said he shot her twice, according to police.

Witness Kathy Barger said she was outside when she heard Ginger Wallace scream as she opened her door and realized her husband had been shot.

“I heard her, yell, ‘Oh, no, no,’” Barger said. “And then she screamed and then she was silent. That’ll stay with me all my days.”

Next-door neighbor Raymond Boze said he heard the shots and opened the door to see a shocked mailman calling 911.

Deputies said Hootman went upstairs to tell his wife, “Call the police, I just shot Henry and Ginger.”

Hootman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher: “My husband just shot two people and I believe he killed them.”

Hootman’s wife added: “The neighbor downstairs just the other day shouted at me and swore at me regarding the washer and dryer.”

The SWAT team arrived and took Hugh Hootman into custody.

According to detectives, Hootman said: “So sorry. I wish I could take it back.”

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

FILE - A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland.
NTSB: Plane that hit tower flew below minimum altitude
Judge sets dates for legal challenges to Gainesville’s ban on single-family zoning
Former Gainesville daycare worker sentenced to 120 years for producing child porn
Precautionary boil water notice lifted for residents in Marion County - clipped version