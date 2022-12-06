Residents help family after fire destroys their home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunday afternoon around 4:30 several neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home in Summerfield.

“It was terrible it was coming out of both sides of the house there were dogs running around and a neighbor was trying to make sure all the animals were out,” said Megan Jameson.

Three adults, four children, and three dogs all lived in the home. The dogs were the only ones inside at the time of the fire and one of them was unable to get out.

The family lost everything including baby shower gifts for the expectant woman who is eight months pregnant. Jameson spoke to the family and describes how they were feeling.

“It’s devastation and it’s hard when you use everything that you worked for. You put all your hard work and effort into your home, your family, and your animals.”

Jameson said her family went to help to make sure everyone was out of the house and she said this fire brought back some painful memories of her own.

“My house growing up caught on fire in the kitchen area so it immediately brought back memories and I want to reach out to the family and start helping them.”

That’s what she did, Jameson along with other residents donated clothes, shoes, towels, and food.

“The kids need school supplies they lost everything backpacks, pencils, pens. That may not seem like a lot of money but when you have nothing now it adds up.”

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you would like to help donate click here.

