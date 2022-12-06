Semi-truck overturns in Levy County causing traffic delays

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An overturned semi-truck caused traffic delays on a roadway in Levy County on Tuesday morning.

A lane on Highway 41 at Northeast 60 Street north of Williston was blocked by an overturned semi-truck. The block caused delays according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No serious injuries are reported at this time according to the sheriff’s office.

