Semi-truck overturns in Levy County causing traffic delays

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An overturned semi-truck caused traffic delays on a roadway in Levy County on Tuesday morning.

A lane on Highway 41 at Northeast 60 Street north of Williston was blocked by an overturned semi-truck. The block caused delays according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No serious injuries are reported at this time according to the sheriff’s office.

