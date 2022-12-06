Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning.

The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems of the building which one resident says houses thirty people.

The Southwest Gainesville apartment complex houses mostly students and as a result of the lack of power, they are stuck without internet during their finals.

One resident says that the only email they’ve received about the situation so far said that some of the affected residents will be moved to vacant rooms in other buildings with new roommates.

I am emailing in regards to the incident that occurred early this morning and that we are well aware of the situation at hand. As you may know, the power to your unit is gone and we are actively working on this to remedy the situation. I would like to firstly apologize for this inconvenience. In the meantime, we are asking to see if you have a place that you can temporarily stay at. If so, we will update you as to what will happen within the next few days in terms of your living space. If you do not, what will most likely happen is that you will be temporarily placed in a vacant bedspace on property. In the event this occurs, there is a great chance that you will not be placed in a unit with your current roommates. I do ask that you do be patient with us as we are actively working on a solution and will update you on anything regarding your current bedspace and your lease. If you have any questions and/or concerns, please respond directly to this email.

The resident says that they, along with others, have been trying to get out of their lease since the incident, but The Ridge hasn’t obliged.

Residents say they are upset about the lack of communication.

TV20 reached out to The Ridge, but they declined to comment.

