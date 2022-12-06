State of Florida marker will be unveiled next February at an historic cemetery in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - An historic cemetery in Archer is receiving another distinction.

The people who run the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration organization say a state of Florida marker will be unveiled next February.

Funding for the marker was provided by the Florida Public Archeology Network.

TRENDING: Dog alive after being lit on fire dealing with traumatic injuries

The historic African American cemetery is listed on the State of Florida 11 save list.

In the spring, workers installed a monument listing the names of the 118 people buried there.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.