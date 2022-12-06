Sunrise Elementary School deals with tragic loss of student killed in ATV accident

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Mason Meyers was killed in an ATV accident at the Florida Highlands Mudhole near SW 80th Ave and 151st Pl in Dunnellon.

Meyers was a fourth-grade student at Sunrise Elementary School, and a member of the safety patrol.

Grief counselors were available at school today to help students.

“Students are extremely resilient,” said Sunrise President Catherine Bailus “Yes, they’ve cried. Yes, we’ve hugged, but we’ve also shared great memories...They are able to kind of work through it, probably even better than adults.”

Parents had to face the difficult task of explaining the death to their children.

“I’m gonna definitely speak to my grandbaby when she gets out of school today and see where she is and explain to her things happen and you have to be very careful,” said Elaine Birch.

Principal Bailus said she has to balance her emotions with strength for her students, saying she is choosing to focus on what Mason brought to her life over the negative.

“You take a moment, you’re sad, you have your breakdown, you pull yourself together,” said Bailus. “You go and you do your job and like I told my staff yesterday ‘we’re gonna make it through this day we’re all gonna fall apart at 2:00 when school is over.

“Mason is the coolest kid. Everyday he was silly, he would give me a hug, he would have something funny to say and I would always remark on “Wow, it is amazing.”

Florida Highway Patrol officials say they’re investigating Meyers’ death as a possible traffic homicide, but could not give any more information.

