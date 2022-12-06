Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who went on a crime spree in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies.

Deputies say Monte Ellis, 21, went on a crime spree over the weekend in Live Oak.

In one of the cases, deputies say Ellis stole a vehicle at gunpoint from an Auto Parts store clerk Monday, leaving behind his underage accomplice, who tried to run but was caught a few blocks away.

Sheriff’s officials say Ellis also tried to steal another vehicle at gunpoint from a store on US Highway 90, but left when the victim ran into the store.

