Trenton and Bell voters will head to the polls for the municipal elections

Voters in Trenton and Bell are heading to the polls for the municipal elections on Tuesday.
Voters in Trenton and Bell are heading to the polls for the municipal elections on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Trenton and Bell are heading to the polls for the municipal elections on Tuesday.

Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year.

TRENDING: Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter

Either businesswoman Robbi Coarsey or Gilchrist County emergency management coordinator Ryan Clemons will take the vacant mayoral post.

In Bell, Edmond Morgan and Diana Katie Lovett are running for the Group 4 town council seat, and Jessica Stauth is challenging incumbent clerk Michele Rose.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as...
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
Members of the Gainesville Historic Preservation board will consider the demolition request for...
Gainesville Historic Preservation board will meet to consider demolition of Thelma A. Boltin Center
An administrative law judge will hold phone hearings on Tuesday over two cases filed against...
Phone hearings to be held for two cases filed against Gainesville over new single family zoning ban
FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County
FHP reported a deadly crash on I-10 in Columbia County