Trenton and Bell voters will head to the polls for the municipal elections

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters in Trenton and Bell are heading to the polls for the municipal elections on Tuesday.

Trenton needs to fill the open spot for mayor after Lee Deen left the post earlier this year.

TRENDING: Lake City council members refuse response to Columbia County’s Richardson Center letter

Either businesswoman Robbi Coarsey or Gilchrist County emergency management coordinator Ryan Clemons will take the vacant mayoral post.

In Bell, Edmond Morgan and Diana Katie Lovett are running for the Group 4 town council seat, and Jessica Stauth is challenging incumbent clerk Michele Rose.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.