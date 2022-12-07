Alachua County Hospitality Council celebrates record-high tourism numbers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Hospitality Council is celebrating a record-setting year in tourism.

Overnight lodging sales in Alachua County were reported at $155.8 million.

To celebrate, the Hospitality Council will hold a meeting at the UF IFAS Alachua County extension office in Newberry.

Tourism and hospitality workers and leaders will receive recognition awards for excellence in service.

This meeting will start at 4:45 pm on Wednesday evening.

