Alachua County Hospitality Council celebrates record-high tourism numbers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Hospitality Council is celebrating a record-setting year in tourism.
Overnight lodging sales in Alachua County were reported at $155.8 million.
To celebrate, the Hospitality Council will hold a meeting at the UF IFAS Alachua County extension office in Newberry.
Tourism and hospitality workers and leaders will receive recognition awards for excellence in service.
This meeting will start at 4:45 pm on Wednesday evening.
