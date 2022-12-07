Coarsey crowned Trenton Mayor after twenty-five percent voter turnout

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - With a higher-than-average municipal election turnout, Trenton residents have picked their new mayor after several months of the city’s top job laying vacant.

Robbi Coarsey beat challenger Ryan Clemons by a 53-vote margin, winning 156-103. Right around 25% of residents cast their ballots in Tuesday’s municipal election, a figure that both candidates were proud to say their mayoral race garnered. Coarsey hopes to be able to help her hometown in a number of ways.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes

“This community has supported me in every stage of my life and I could not be more thankful to be from this little town,” said Coarsey.

Coarsey says city staff does a great job for Trenton, she thinks they just need a little help better communicating with city residents.

“The city is doing a lot of amazing things but we’re not relaying that information properly to the citizens so they can understand what is going on, so we’re going to get to work in January,” said the mayor-elect.

Coarsey is taking over for former mayor Lee Deen who left his post over the summer. She will be sworn in after the new year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.