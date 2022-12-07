Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office is also collecting new, unwrapped toys at several locations in Columbia county. The deadline to donate is Dec. 21. You can also show support by bringing toys to the Columbia County Holiday Market in downtown Lake City this Saturday.

The sheriff’s office dive team hopes to get enough donations to fill a boat that will be decorated like Santa’s Sleigh. One organizer says more families are in need this year.

“There are so many children in need because of the economy it’s not always the lower income people it’s more middle-class people so those are some of the neighborhoods we hope to hit this year, it’s giving back and building a relationship between our community and there sheriff’s office which has always been important to us,” said Sarah Wheeler, records supervisor.

Deputies provided toys to children in seven neighborhoods last year and they hope to do the same this year, but say they will target different communities. Organizers worked with school resource officers to identify families in need.

“That’s where we hope to go in and surprise the children of Columbia County this Christmas, we don’t we’re not sharing the date or any locations so it will be magical and a surprise in the definite Christmas spirit.”

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Operations: 4917 US Highway 90 East, Lake City

Judicial: 135 N.E. Hernando Ave., Lake City

Detention: 389 N.W. Quinten St., Lake City

District 2: 118 S.W. Wilson Springs Rd., Ft. White

Dispatch: 263 N.W. Lake City Ave., Lake City

