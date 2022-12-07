DOJ indicts State Rep. Harding for defrauding the government

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud(Florida State House of Representatives)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Justice is indicting a Florida state representative from North Central Florida on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston. He represents state House District 24.

Federal prosecutors accuse Harding of committing wire fraud by participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and for obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans. He illegally obtained more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA.

The trial for Harding is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023, at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

State House Speaker Pro Tem Chuck Clemons of Newberry tells TV20 he is shocked to hear the news but is eager to find out more about the facts. He adds that “every citizen, including a state representative, is entitled to his day in court.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
Crash at 15000 NE US 301. Northbound lanes of 301 are blocked
Lanes blocked on U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
Florida Supreme Court justices weigh police ‘Marsy’s Law’ case