DOJ indicts State Rep. Harding for defrauding the government

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Justice is indicting a Florida state representative from North Central Florida on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment against Joseph Harding, 35, of Williston. He represents state House District 24.

Federal prosecutors accuse Harding of committing wire fraud by participating in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and for obtaining coronavirus-related small business loans. He illegally obtained more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA.

The trial for Harding is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023, at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville. He faces decades in prison if convicted.

State House Speaker Pro Tem Chuck Clemons of Newberry tells TV20 he is shocked to hear the news but is eager to find out more about the facts. He adds that “every citizen, including a state representative, is entitled to his day in court.”

