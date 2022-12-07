Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

Florida Commission on Ethics meets to review allegations against government officials
Florida Commission on Ethics meets to review allegations against government officials(First District Court of Appeals)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics.

Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum.

TRENDING: Florida Supreme Court justices weigh police ‘Marsy’s Law’ case

Commissioners also found that they have no jurisdiction to investigate claims made against three Levy County Officials: Attorney Nicolle Shalley, Code enforcement Officer Dave Banton, and County Commissioner Lilly Rooks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

PCSO deputies release photos of armed robbery suspect and get away van
Photos released of Melrose armed robbery suspect, getaway van
TV20's Paige Beck has a special guest help her explain how to create the best gingerbread houses
Paige’s Kitchen Holiday Special Edition: Gingerbread Houses
Florida Supreme Court
Florida Supreme Court justices weigh police ‘Marsy’s Law’ case
Paige's Kitchen: Gingerbread Houses design ideas