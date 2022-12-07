Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics.

Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum.

Commissioners also found that they have no jurisdiction to investigate claims made against three Levy County Officials: Attorney Nicolle Shalley, Code enforcement Officer Dave Banton, and County Commissioner Lilly Rooks.

