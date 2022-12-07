Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence voted First Team All-SEC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -O’Cyrus Torrence wasn’t just great in his first season as a Florida Gator. Statistically, he was perfect. The UF guard was voted First Team All-SEC on Tuesday, capping an outstanding year in which Torrence did not allow a sack or commit a penalty.

Torrence shined in his first and only season in the SEC after transferring to Florida from Louisiana. He becomes the first Gator offensive lineman chosen for the First Team since Maurkice and Mike Pouncey both made it in 2009.

Torrence led an offensive line that has allowed only 13 sacks this season, good for second-least in the SEC and tied for 15th in the nation. Florida’s 5.8 yards per carry and 213.7 rushing yards per game rank among the best in program history.

Torrence has already announced he will enter the NFL draft and not play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 when Florida takes on Oregon State.

Also on Tuesday, UF outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall III announced on sociual media he would enter the transfer portal.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.