Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of his vehicle.

High Springs Fire Rescue crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

