Gainesville Quarterback Club honors the best of Alachua County high school football

Hoskins recognized as Coach of the Year
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been a season to remember in North Central Florida high school football, and the Gainesville Quarterback Club honored the best of Alachua County on Tuesday at its annual awards ceremony. The club handed out season-ending awards to the following individuals:

Scholar Athlete of the Year: George Shannon, Buchholz High School. Shannon holds a 4.55 GPA and is ranked as the No. 2 long snapper in the country. He receives a $1,000 scholarship from the club.

­Offensive Player of the Year: Creed Whittemore, Buchholz High School. The quarterback of the Bobcats is a dual threat, equally dangerous on the ground and through the air. Whittemore led Buchholz to a second straight region title and a state semifinal berth.

­Defensive Player of the Year: Jailen Ruth, Hawthorne High School. Ruth’s 18 sacks lead the Hornet defense. Undefeated Hawthorne will play for the Class 1A-Rural state championship against Northview on Saturday.

­Coach of the Year: Harold “Gator” Hoskins, Eastside High School. As a first-year head coach, Hoskins took the Rams from two wins last year to eight wins, and Eastside’s first district championship in 10 years.

2022 marks the fifth year in which the club has recognized players and coaches along with the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

