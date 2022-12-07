Gainesville residents fight to preserve the Thelma Boltin Center from being demolished

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Servicemen’s Center known as the Thelma Boltin Center was built back in 1942. For soldiers to have a place to enjoy before going off to war.

Through the years it also has held classes and musical performances.

“We started with ballroom dancing so we carpooled and we learned all the special dances. Then we had teen time from 7th to 8th to 9th grade,” said Betsy Maloney Hurst.

Then all that stopped due to the pandemic and the center was deemed a dangerous building due to termites and roof damage.

The City of Gainesville staff has recommended demolishing the building and had planned on rebuilding a new center that could cost $3 million plus demolition fees.

“We were looking at lifts and other elements so the building was going to be brought up to code which was a challenge,” said a staff member.

But residents like Melanie Barr had other thoughts.

“I think the entire building is significant historically due to the World War II significance due to teen time where future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers played and due to Thelma Boltin.”

Many residents want the historic building to be restored.

“People like my mother fought hard after they tore down the courthouse to save the Thomas Center. The former Kirby Smith building was saved, the Matheson Center, the buildings right around it, but we’re losing our whole heart and should of Gainesville,” said Hurst.

But the historic preservation board voted 5-1-1 to accept the staff’s recommendation to keep and renovate the auditorium and replace the east wing of the building.

The ultimate decision will be made by the city commission.

