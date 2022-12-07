Gainesville woman suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 66-year-old woman from Gainesville suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

State troopers say a Ford pickup ran a stop sign on Northwest 78th Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning.

They say an SUV hit the right side of the truck near the intersection with County Road 235 midway between Alachua and Newberry.

The pickup flipped over on the east shoulder of County Road 235.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries.

