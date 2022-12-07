Gainesville woman suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 66-year-old woman from Gainesville suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

State troopers say a Ford pickup ran a stop sign on Northwest 78th Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning.

They say an SUV hit the right side of the truck near the intersection with County Road 235 midway between Alachua and Newberry.

RELATED: Alachua County Fire Rescue crews save trapped driver, take patient to hospital following crash

The pickup flipped over on the east shoulder of County Road 235.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day
Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day