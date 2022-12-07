Gator women’s basketball team pulls away from Presbyterian, 78-52

UF forces 21 turnovers to keep visitors at arm’s length
O'Connell Center, Tuesday
O'Connell Center, Tuesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team used a 13-2 run to end to first half as a spark to a 78-52 win over Presbyterian on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators improve to 9-1 overall, continuing their best start since the 2015-16 season (12-1). The victory is also UF’s 21st straight at home versus non-conference opponents.

KK Deans led the Gators with 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from outside the arc, while Alberte Rimdal added 17 and Ra Shaya Kyle produced 12 points.

Defensively, the Gators remain solid, forcing 21 turnovers by the Blue Hose, who play in the Big South Conference. It’s the sixth time this season a Florida opponent has committed at least 20 turnovers.

The Gators next travel to Miami on Sunday for a matchup against the 7-3 Hurricanes, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

