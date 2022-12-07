GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow

GRAPHIC: A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his head. (KSAT, Ben Gomez/photos)
By John Paul Barajas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his head.

“I just looked at him and I said, ‘My God.’ It was a lot of adrenaline. Like I said, I rushed and got bolt cutters, cut it and got him in the truck,” Ben Gomez said.

There was no time to panic when he found his 2-year-old dog, Boomer, had an arrow going through his head but was still standing on all fours.

Gomez, who did not want to go on camera, recalled rushing to get his dog to the vet.

“It’s amazing that he’s here. You see the arrow in his head, and you’re saying we’re going to have to put him down,” he said.

That most likely would have been the case if the arrow hit Boomer’s brain but it didn’t. X-ray photos show how close the arrow had gotten.

“It hit above his cranial right above his eye, broke it into his naval cavity and up underneath ear lobe,” Gomez said.

Two days after having the arrow removed and being stitched up, Boomer is moving fine and ready to play with his sister.

“Man’s best friend,” Gomez said.

As for how this happened, he said Boomer has wandered off and chased neighborhood cats. He thinks someone got fed up and tried to kill his dog.

“Well, I don’t see nobody with target practice or a target somewhere,” he said.

Gomez said he thinks he knows who did it but can’t prove it.

In the meantime, Gomez said he filed a report with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and plans to fence his yard.

However, he’s worried things could escalate.

“It could happen to a person,” he said. “If that much anger is in a person to do that to a dog, they can do it to anything.”

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained...
NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed
Health officials say this year's flu shot appears to stand up to the strains that are...
Fewer people are getting the flu shot this year
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, can’t be normalized