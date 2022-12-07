Lanes blocked on U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County can expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic is being diverted onto Cole Street. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.
The car was crushed but both occupants are okay. Deputies say the semi crossed into the northbound lanes.
TRENDING: DOJ indicts State Rep. Harding for defrauding the government
Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.