Lanes blocked on U.S. 301 near Waldo following semi-truck wreck

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Alachua County can expect major delays near Waldo after all northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were closed.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say traffic is being diverted onto Cole Street. A wrecker carrying another semi-truck was forced to take evasive action to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it.

The car was crushed but both occupants are okay. Deputies say the semi crossed into the northbound lanes.

TRENDING: DOJ indicts State Rep. Harding for defrauding the government

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

Crash at 15000 NE US 301. Northbound lanes of 301 are blocked. Avoid the area and use caution. pic.twitter.com/RMPIw5pkKQ — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) December 7, 2022

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.