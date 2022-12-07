Marion County Theatre will hold the Hero Horse documentary film fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Hero Horse documentary film fundraiser to support gentle carousel miniature therapy horses on Wednesday.

The fundraiser will be held at the Marion County Theatre.

The star of Hero Horse will arrive in a limousine wearing a tuxedo to walk the red carpet.

You can dress up in your red carpet best or dress casual.

VIP tickets involve a pre-show party at 6:30 p.m.

It includes drinks and cocktails, treats, meet and greet with the film star, and more.

Regular tickets include the film, soft drinks, popcorn, candy, and an appearance by the film star.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

