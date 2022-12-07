MCFR’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding for vehicles, equipment and training.

The 2022-2023 state budget sets aside more than $904,000 for the search and rescue team, known as Task Force 8.

More than $720,000 is going to machinery and equipment, with another $140,000 going to operating supplies.

$36,000 is going toward personal protective equipment.

Task Force 8 responded to Southwest Florida in October to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

TRENDING: Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.