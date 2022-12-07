MCFR’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding for vehicles, equipment and training.
The 2022-2023 state budget sets aside more than $904,000 for the search and rescue team, known as Task Force 8.
More than $720,000 is going to machinery and equipment, with another $140,000 going to operating supplies.
$36,000 is going toward personal protective equipment.
Task Force 8 responded to Southwest Florida in October to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
