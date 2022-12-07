MCFR’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding for vehicles, equipment and training.

The 2022-2023 state budget sets aside more than $904,000 for the search and rescue team, known as Task Force 8.

More than $720,000 is going to machinery and equipment, with another $140,000 going to operating supplies.

$36,000 is going toward personal protective equipment.

Task Force 8 responded to Southwest Florida in October to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

TRENDING: Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

MCFR's Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding
Gainesville residents fight to preserve the Thelma Boltin Center from being demolished
Gainesville residents fight to preserve the Thelma Boltin Center from being demolished
crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County