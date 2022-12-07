North Central Florida Treasures: The Arcade Crystal #3 Coffee Mill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a device used a hundred years ago to grind up coffee beans, thus the Coffee Mill.

The handcrafted Arcade Crystal #3 hand operated coffee bean grinder also known as a " coffee mill. “ This one in particular has a reservoir on the top sitting on a firkin bucket meant to be mounted on a wall.

This item being well kept in a good condition in a retail setting would be worth $150 -$200, The Arcade Crystal #3 coffee mill.

