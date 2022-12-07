North Central Florida Treasures: The Arcade Crystal #3 Coffee Mill

Today's North Central Florida Treasure originates from modern day Ethiopia years ago, and is being consumed by millions. Art Adkins explains the Coffee Mill.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a device used a hundred years ago to grind up coffee beans, thus the Coffee Mill.

The handcrafted Arcade Crystal #3 hand operated coffee bean grinder also known as a " coffee mill. “ This one in particular has a reservoir on the top sitting on a firkin bucket meant to be mounted on a wall.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda

This item being well kept in a good condition in a retail setting would be worth $150 -$200, The Arcade Crystal #3 coffee mill.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

North Central Florida Treasures: Coffee Mill
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL celebrates holidays with a gingerbread house competition
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL celebrates holidays with a gingerbread house competition
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL celebrates holidays with a gingerbread house competition
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL celebrates holidays with a gingerbread house competition