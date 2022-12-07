Ocala City Council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Without much discussion, Ocala city council members voted unanimously to permit alcohol sales all day on Christmas Day.

This decision repeals the current ban on sales, which had begun at midnight on Christmas Eve.

City council members also chose new leadership for the new year.

Jim Hilty will be the new council president, supported by Barry Mansfield as the president pro tem.

