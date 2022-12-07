Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state.

Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road.

After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown powdery substance, pills, and two guns.

Morgan is facing several drug charges including smuggling, trafficking, and possessing.

