Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs

Troopers pulled her over near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state.

Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road.

After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown powdery substance, pills, and two guns.

Morgan is facing several drug charges including smuggling, trafficking, and possessing.

