Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lost cat has been reunited with its owners after a North Central Florida community came together to find the feline.
The owner was at a rest stop along I-75 in Alachua County when their cat, Sally, escaped.
A post on Gainesville pet finder asked people to help locate her.
Several residents started searching for her as well as spread the word with flyers.
TRENDING: MCFR’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been awarded almost $1M in grant funding
A pastor in the nearby neighborhood asked their congregation’s help in the search.
After nine days, Sally was found by Jennifer Kramel in a nearby neighborhood.
The owner was then contacted and was reunited with her best friend, Sally the cat.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.