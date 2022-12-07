Owner and their cat reunite with the help from a North Central Florida community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A lost cat has been reunited with its owners after a North Central Florida community came together to find the feline.

The owner was at a rest stop along I-75 in Alachua County when their cat, Sally, escaped.

A post on Gainesville pet finder asked people to help locate her.

Several residents started searching for her as well as spread the word with flyers.

A pastor in the nearby neighborhood asked their congregation’s help in the search.

After nine days, Sally was found by Jennifer Kramel in a nearby neighborhood.

The owner was then contacted and was reunited with her best friend, Sally the cat.

