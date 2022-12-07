Photos released of Melrose armed robbery suspect, getaway van

PCSO deputies release photos of armed robbery suspect and get away van(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who is wanted for an armed robbery in Melrose on Tuesday night.

Deputies released photos of the man they say went into the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100 and robbed the business. He then left the store in a red van.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and eligible for a reward if it leads to an arrest.

