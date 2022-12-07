Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m.

Another vehicle made a left turn at the intersection.

The motorcycle driver took evasive action, causing them to be ejected.

But the bike kept moving, traveling north until it hit an SUV and caught fire.

FHP officials say the motorcycle driver suffered from minor injuries.

