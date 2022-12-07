Tacachale Center will have its 38th annual tree lighting celebration

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tacachale Center in Gainesville has its 38th annual tree lighting celebration on Wednesday.

The Tacachale Center is located at 1621 NE Waldo Rd.

It is home to 250 people with developmental disabilities.

The tree lighting ceremony is a festive event with tree trimming and holiday songs.

Santa may be in appearance, and the festivities are free and open to the public.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with TV20′s very own David Snyder emceeing.

