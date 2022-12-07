Technology helps find a missing cat hundreds of miles from home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A south Florida woman is happily reunited with her beloved cat Sally after losing her at a Gainesville rest stop about two weeks ago. How is a new app helping reunite lost pets with their owners.

The ordeal began at the rest stop at I-75 and Williston Road. That’s when the cat’s owner who had been with her from a trip from Jupiter discovered her cat was no longer with her.

Gina, the owner of the lost cat, Sally was in a frantic search for her and even received help from local community members, the group searched for ten days to find the cat, to no avail.

During that time, members of an area church prayed for the cat’s safe return.

But it wasn’t until a woman from the Gainesville Country club neighborhood noticed the lonely wandering cat on Monday that this story got its happy ending.

Kelly Ciccone noticed a QR code and scanned it. The prompt instructed her to enter a phone number, the cat’s owner who was back home in Jupiter was notified instantly of the cat’s whereabouts.

“Within just seconds i got a text that said, the owner of the pet will call you or notify you and sure enough a charming young lady , Gina, sent me a text straight away and called me crying because she missed her pet and she was so hopeful that we really found the cat,” said Kelly Ciccone.

There’s little doubt Gina will be keeping closer tabs on her tabbie, Sally from now on.

