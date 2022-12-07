Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘Person of the Year’

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday and vowed to push Russian forces out of all of Ukraine’s territory. Time named Zelenskyy and the 'spirit of Ukraine' the magazine's 'person of the year.'(Source: Zelenskyy Official Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Time paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine,” naming them Person of the Year, the magazine announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Ukraine has been in a battle for its very existence after the invasion by Russian forces early last year.

The lengthy magazine article paid tribute to courageousness: “Zelensky’s success as a wartime leader has relied on the fact that courage is contagious. It spread through Ukraine’s political leadership in the first days of the invasion, as everyone realized the President had stuck around.”

The country has been resisting its larger neighbor for about nine months. Russia’s invasion has brought death, destruction and hardship to Ukrainians, but they have resisted and have even taken back territory that had been illegally annexed by Russia.

The 44-year-old Zelenskyy, who has been president since 2019, is an unlikely wartime leader, having been a comedian, actor, writer and producer before his foray into politics.

The question of escalation is raised nine months into the war. (Source: CNN/Ukrainian Air Force/Maxar/Getty/DVIDS via AFPTV)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST