Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida.

Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning.

Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will be wrapping up their collection of donated toys this week.

Collection sites in Columbia County will continue until Christmas Eve.

