TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dhruv Patel (St. Francis)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ever since he could walk, Dhruv Patel has been infatuated with soccer.

“My love of the game comes from watching it as a kid,” said St. Francis boys soccer centerback Dhruv Patel. “I’ve always been major fan of football, obviously the World Cup’s going on right now. I’ve been like watching every game. I can’t really describe it in words, but it’s something I just feel drawn to.”

The St. Francis senior’s primary position is defense. As the centerback, Patel’s job is to keep his opponent out of the Wolves net.

“We don’t want them to score at all,” said Patel. “Keep it zero, so having to be defense it’s our job to maintain that. So, having that pressure there really like motivates me to get the ball wherever it needs to be for our strikers to score for us.”

Patel’s ability to chase off opposing strikers is what makes him valuable.

“He’s the first to step up in the game, especially as a defender,” said St. Francis boys head coach Chad Henry. “Once the ball comes in his area he’s always the first one to step in and he distributes the ball very well.”

In the classroom, Patel keeps a clean sheet as well. He’s got a 4.0 weighted gpa, belongs to the latin club, founded the mental wellness club and loves english.

“I love writing and I love reading too, but just like having my pen to the paper, just feels different.”

Patel hopes to attend Florida State University and major in Psychology.

