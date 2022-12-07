TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dhruv Patel (St. Francis)

Patel keeps a clean sheet on the field and in the classroom
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ever since he could walk, Dhruv Patel has been infatuated with soccer.

“My love of the game comes from watching it as a kid,” said St. Francis boys soccer centerback Dhruv Patel. “I’ve always been major fan of football, obviously the World Cup’s going on right now. I’ve been like watching every game. I can’t really describe it in words, but it’s something I just feel drawn to.”

The St. Francis senior’s primary position is defense. As the centerback, Patel’s job is to keep his opponent out of the Wolves net.

“We don’t want them to score at all,” said Patel. “Keep it zero, so having to be defense it’s our job to maintain that. So, having that pressure there really like motivates me to get the ball wherever it needs to be for our strikers to score for us.”

Patel’s ability to chase off opposing strikers is what makes him valuable.

“He’s the first to step up in the game, especially as a defender,” said St. Francis boys head coach Chad Henry. “Once the ball comes in his area he’s always the first one to step in and he distributes the ball very well.”

In the classroom, Patel keeps a clean sheet as well. He’s got a 4.0 weighted gpa, belongs to the latin club, founded the mental wellness club and loves english.

“I love writing and I love reading too, but just like having my pen to the paper, just feels different.”

Patel hopes to attend Florida State University and major in Psychology.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dhruv Patel, St. Francis
Whittemore, Ruth among honorees
Gainesville Quarterback Club honors the best of Alachua County high school football
Gator women take down Presbyterian, 78-52 to reach 9-1
O'Connell Center, Tuesday
Gator women’s basketball team pulls away from Presbyterian, 78-52