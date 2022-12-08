3 men behind bars in connection to a car theft

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - 3 men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Darryel Cassels is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday.

Cassels along with 21-year-old Dalton Elixson and 33-year-old Austin Smith were put behind bars for a car theft in Clay County.

Deputies say they are waiting for Starke police and Union County deputies to process warrants to properly charge Cassels.

