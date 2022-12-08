ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.

Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area.

TRENDING: Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.