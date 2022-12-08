ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

A body has been found at an intersection in Micanopy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.

Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area.

TRENDING: Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

3 men are in jail for connections to a case of car theft.
3 men behind bars in connection to a car theft
3 men behind bars in connection to a car theft
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
Tacachale Christmas tree lighting event shines bright after two-year hiatus