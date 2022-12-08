Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.

They are investigating the case as a possible homicide. They do not believe there is a danger to the community.

Deputies asked neighbors if they have surveillance footage of a suspicious person or vehicle in the area. Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office.

